ICA foils attempt to smuggle 500 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes in motorcycle at Woodlands Checkpoint

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) thwarted an attempt to smuggle duty-unpaid cigarettes through Woodlands Checkpoint on Wednesday (June 23).

In a Facebook post on Friday (July 25), it said that officers had directed the Malaysia-registered vehicle for enhanced checks and discovered over 500 packets concealed in various components.

Photos uploaded by ICA show the duty-unpaid cigarettes wrapped in black hidden within the body of the motorcycle.

The case has been referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

In May, four Indonesian nationals aged between 28 and 50 were arrested for illegally entering Singapore by sea on a small craft carrying 2,700 packets of assorted duty-unpaid cigarettes.

They were charged for unlawful entry into Singapore, which carries a maximum penalty of six months in prison and at least three strokes of the cane.

Under the Customs Act and the GST Act, offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years for dealing with duty-unpaid goods. The vehicles used to commit the offences are also subject to forfeiture.

