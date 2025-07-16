ICA foils attempt to smuggle 60,000 e-vaporisers, related components in Malaysian lorry at Tuas Checkpoint

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officials intercepted a Malaysia-registered lorry at Tuas Checkpoint and found 60,000 e-vaporisers and related components concealed in the cabin.

In a Facebook post uploaded by ICA on Tuesday (July 15), officers said they had directed the lorry for further checks on July 8, where they also uncovered heat sticks, which are heated not burnt.

The case was referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

Meanwhile, in a vape-related incident, a man was found unresponsive while holding an e-cigarette on board an SMRT bus early this month.

According to a STOMP witness, the man had been smoking the e-cigarette throughout the entire journey, which reportedly lasted from 5.30 pm to 6.10 pm on bus service 110 along the TPE.

Noticing that something was amiss, another passenger reported the situation to the driver, who then stopped the bus.

In a video posted on STOMP website, the driver can be seen checking the man's condition.

Blood was visible under the seat, and the man's feet were twitching slightly as he held onto an e-cigarette with his eyes closed.

SMRT Bus Deputy Managing Director Vincent Gay said that the remaining passengers were transferred to another bus to continue their journey, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that a call for assistance was made at about 6.15 pm along TPE towards SLE.

The person was later taken to Sengkang General Hospital.

AsiaOne has reached out to SMRT for comment.

Healthcare institutions must record all cases of e-vaporiser use

Medical practitioners must now record all cases of e-vaporiser use and any related symptoms suggestive of etomidate intoxication.

In a circular issued on July 9, the Ministry of Health and the Health Sciences Authority highlighted growing concerns over the increasing number of e-vaporisers found to contain etomidate in Singapore between 2024 and 2025.

It was also previously reported that over 17,900 individuals were caught for the possession and use of e-vaporisers from January 2024 to March 2025.

Individuals found in possession of, or using, pods containing etomidate may face a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to $10,000, or both, under the Poisons Act.

