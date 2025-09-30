ICA foils attempt to smuggle 9,200 e-vaporiser pods declared as power banks, 25-year-old Singaporean man arrested

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled an attempt to smuggle more than 9,200 e-vaporiser pods into Singapore via an inbound cargo container on Sept 17.

ICA said in a joint media statement with the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) that it had identified the container — with its consignment of goods declared as power banks — for enhanced checks at its Pasir Panjang Scanning Station.

During the checks, ICA officers uncovered more than 9,200 e-vaporiser pods.

The case was referred to HSA for further investigations.

Singaporean man behind consignment arrested

A joint operation by HSA and the SPF's Criminal Investigation Department established the identity of a 25-year-old Singaporean man involved with the consignment.

The man was arrested on Sept 18 for his suspected involvement in the importation of the e-vaporiser pods.

He was also found with another 85 e-vaporisers and its related components.

According to the authorities, the seized e-vaporisers and its related components have a total estimated street value of more than $51,000.

Those found guilty of importing, distributing, selling or offering for sale e-vaporiser and its related components may be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to six months, or both.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority's Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board's I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/. For more support to quit vaping: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

[[nid:723263]]

editor@asiaone.com