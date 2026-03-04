14 Indian nationals arrested for immigration offences in Hougang

A total of 14 Indian nationals, aged between 19 and 44, were arrested on Tuesday (March 3) for alleged immigration offences following an enforcement operation in Hougang.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the suspects who were rounded up comprised 13 overstayers and one harbourer.

The alleged overstayers — 11 men and two women — are purported to have remained in Singapore after their visit passes had expired.

Meanwhile, the suspected harbourer — a 26-year-old man — allegedly provided the 13 overstayers with lodging.

The offence of overstaying carries a penalty of up to six months' jail, along with caning of at least three strokes or a fine of up to $6,000.

Overstayers will also be deported and barred from re-entering Singapore after their sentencing and/or payment of fines.

Meanwhile, anyone found guilty of recklessly or knowingly harbouring overstayers and/or illegal immigrants faces a jail term of between six months and two years, along with a fine of up to $6,000.

ICA advised those intending to rent out their premises to exercise due diligence in checking the immigration status of their prospective foreign tenants to ensure that their stay in Singapore is legal.

Those who have information on suspected immigration offenders can lodge a report at https://go.gov.sg/icafeedbackio.

