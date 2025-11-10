ICA issues warning to tycoon Ong Beng Seng, PR status will not be revoked

Property tycoon Ong Beng Seng's permanent resident (PR) status in Singapore has been reviewed and it will not be revoked, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Nov 10.

ICA said in a statement that Ong has been issued a letter of warning, putting him on notice that any future adverse conduct could lead to the revocation of his PR status.

This update follows the authority's statement in August that all Singapore permanent residents convicted of an offence will have their PR status reviewed.

Ong, a Malaysian citizen, was fined $30,000 on Aug 15 after pleading guilty on Aug 4 to one charge of abetting former transport minister S. Iswaran in obstructing the course of justice.

Ong had reportedly aided Iswaran in arranging the payment of $5,700 for a business-class flight ticket for a Dec 11, 2022, flight from Doha to Singapore.

A second charge of abetting a public servant in obtaining gifts was taken into consideration during sentencing.

During sentencing in August this year, District Judge Lee noted that Ong suffers from multiple myeloma and agreed with both the defence and prosecution that imprisonment would pose a high and increased risk to his life.

He was subsequently granted judicial mercy by the courts.

Ong is widely credited with bringing the Formula 1 race to Singapore in 2008 and for co-founding Hotel Properties Limited.

He has also built a portfolio of hotels and luxury properties in Singapore and abroad, and has been involved in other various businesses.

