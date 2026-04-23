Award Banner
Award Banner
singapore

ICA officers find over 30 cartons of contraband cigarettes hidden within metal frames and plywood

ICA officers find over 30 cartons of contraband cigarettes hidden within metal frames and plywood
ICA officers discovered more than 30 cartons and over 300 packets of duly-unpaid cigarettes concealed within metal frames and plywood.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Immigration and Checkpoints Authority
Ching Shi JiePUBLISHED ONApril 23, 2026 3:30 AMBYChing Shi Jie

Singapore Customs is investigating a parcel containing contraband cigarettes that were flown into Singapore through airmail. 

In a Facebook reel shared on Thursday (April 23), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said that its officers detected anomalies in a scanned image of a postal article at Airmail Transit Centre in the Changi Airfreight Centre.

After physically examining the parcel, they discovered more than 30 cartons and over 300 packets of duly-unpaid cigarettes concealed within metal frames and plywood.

"The exhibits were handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigation," said ICA.

Under the Customs Act and the GST Act, buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, possessing and dealing in duty-unpaid goods are serious offences.

Those caught can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to six years. Vehicles used in committing such offences are also subject to forfeiture. 

[[nid:734175]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com

crimeICA (Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)Singapore Customs
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.