ICA foils attempt to smuggle drugs into Singapore through parcel containing 'screen protector'

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at the air cargo command's parcel post section foiled an attempt to smuggle controlled drugs into Singapore via a parcel from overseas.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Nov 10), ICA said that there were anomalies in the scanned images of the parcel.

"Upon further checks, 50 assorted tablets suspected to be controlled drugs were found concealed inside a box labelled as screen protector. Preliminary investigations revealed that the tablets are believed to be 'ecstasy'."

The case, which happened on Oct 23, has been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau for further investigation.

'Ecstasy' is a Class A controlled drug in Singapore. Those found consuming or possessing the drug can may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined a maximum of S$20,000.

The offence of importing or exporting 'Ecstasy' carries a maximum sentence of 30 years imprisonment and 15 strokes of the cane.

The air cargo command's parcel post section is located at the Singapore Post centre along Eunos Road 8.

All arriving postal articles go through the x-ray scanner for checks.

