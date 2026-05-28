ICA, police K-9 unit sniff out 11,000 heat sticks, vape hidden in Singapore car at Woodlands Checkpoint

Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and the police K9 unit foiled an attempt to smuggle heat sticks and a vaporiser into Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint on May 9.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (May 28), ICA said its officers directed a Singapore-registered rental car for enhanced checks.

The 37-year-old male Singaporean driver only declared a single packet of cigarettes before the search of the vehicle.

A total of 11,000 heat sticks along with a vaporiser were found hidden underneath the passenger seats of the car and inside the centre console.

The driver was arrested and the case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

Photos shared by ICA show the contraband items stuffed inside the centre console, wrapped in a blue plastic bag.

The heat sticks were also placed beside the driver's footrest inside the centre console, according to the photos.

ICA reminded the public that heat sticks (heat-not-burn tobacco products), vaporisers, and nicotine pouches are banned in Singapore.

Under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, the possession, use or purchase of vapes carries a maximum fine of $2,000.

Importing, distributing, selling or offering for sale vapes and related components can also result in a fine of up to $10,000 and a maximum of six months' jail.

The maximum fine and jail time is doubled for the second and subsequent offences.

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khooyihang@asiaone.com