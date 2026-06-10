ICA warns public of scam variants involving impersonation of its officers

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has warned members of the public to look out for two scam variants involving the impersonation of its officers.

In a social media post on Wednesday (June 10), ICA said there are two distinct scam variants to look out for.

The first variant involves scammers who impersonate ICA officers through phone or video calls. In particular, scammers may use the ICA logo as their profile picture, or even wear attire resembling ICA's uniforms during these video calls to appear legitimate.

In the second variant, scammers impersonate family members, friends or acquaintances to falsely claim that a person known to them has been detained by ICA.

They may even provide forged documents bearing the ICA crest or fake signatures purportedly from ICA officers.

ICA said it takes a serious view of such scams and advised members of the public who have fallen victim to scams to lodge a police report immediately.

Members of the public are also reminded to stay calm when receiving such calls. They should remember that government officials will never request for bank login details or request for payments via bank transfer.

To verify if a call is from ICA, members of the public can contact the authority via their feedback form or speak with their call agents at 63916100.

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