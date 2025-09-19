ICA seizes over 1,100 vapes in modified seat of Malaysia-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers intercepted over 1,100 vapes that were hidden in a Malaysia-registered car at Woodlands Checkpoint, according to a Facebook post on Friday (Sept 19).

Search and examination officers had directed the vehicle for enhanced checks on Wednesday (Sept 17), where they discovered 1,169 vapes concealed within the modified seats, foiling their attempt to smuggle the devices into Singapore.

In a video taken by ICA, officers can be seen pulling out multiple packages of vapes sealed in transparent plastic bags out of a pocket behind the car's backseat, collecting them in a container before bringing them away.

A separate video shows an officer demonstrating how the backseat could be shifted forwards to reveal the vapes hidden within.

The case was subsequently referred to the Health Sciences Authority(HSA) for further investigation.

Just two days before, ICA had intercepted over 18,400 vapes and more than 1,400 related components in a single smuggling attempt at Tuas Checkpoint.

They had stopped a Malaysia-registered lorry supposed to be carrying "components for motorised external roll-up blinds" and searched the vehicle, uncovering the largest haul of smuggled vapes at a land checkpoint since stronger penalties for vape-related offences came into effect on Sept 1.

A Malaysian man was arrested in connection with the case, and evidence as well as the suspect were referred to HSA.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority’s Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or https://www.go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board’s I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or https://www.healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/ For more addiction or substance abuse support: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

[[nid:722861]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com