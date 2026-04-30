4 charged for harbouring immigration offenders, some stayed illegally for over 10 years

Four people, including one Singaporean, were charged on Thursday (April 30) with harbouring immigration offenders, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

In the first case, Loh Yong Teong, 35, is accused of allowing a 43-year-old Malaysian man, Beh Chun Chun, to stay with him despite his visit pass having expired on March 10, 2025.

ICA's investigations revealed that Loh had allowed Beh to stay in a unit at Block 290 Bishan Street 24 from March 2025 to January this year.

Beh was previously convicted and sentenced to six weeks' imprisonment and three strokes of the cane for a separate offence. He has since been deported and is barred from re-entering Singapore.

Meanwhile, the three others — two Chinese nationals and one Burmese national — were charged in separate cases involving immigration offenders who had remained illegally in Singapore for over 10 years.

The two Chinese nationals, 48-year-old Yu Baojun and 58-year-old Xiao Xilin, are both accused of harbouring two unrelated Chinese nationals.

Yu had allowed 40-year-old Chinese woman Lin Yaling to stay in a unit at Block 66 Marine Drive from May 2025 to January 2026, even though her work pass was cancelled in July 2013.

Lin was sentenced to six months' jail and a fine of $2,000, and has been deported and barred from re-entering Singapore.

Xiao, who had assumed that 48-year-old Chinese woman Liu Yi had a valid work pass, allowed her to stay in a unit at 23 Geylang Lorong 11 from March 2025 to November 2025.

However, she had allegedly entered Singapore illegally in 2011. She was sentenced to six months' jail and a fine of $2,000, and has been deported and barred from re-entering Singapore.

The fourth case involves Tin Zaw Hein, 37, who is accused of allowing a 45-year-old Myanmar woman, Khin Sandar Win, to stay in a unit at Block 204 Bukit Batok Street 21 from March 2024 to December 2025.

Khin had remained illegally in Singapore after her visit pass expired in September 2014. She was sentenced to six months' jail, and has been deported and barred from re-entering Singapore.

Exercise due diligence in checking prospective foreign tenants

In its statement, ICA said it takes a firm stance against anyone who harbours immigration offenders.

"Those who wish to rent out their premises must exercise due diligence in checking the immigration status of their prospective foreign tenants to ensure that their stay in Singapore is legal," said the authority.

Anyone found guilty of recklessly or knowingly harbouring overstayers or illegal immigrants faces a mandatory jail term of between six months and two years, along with a fine of up to $6,000.

Meanwhile, anyone found guilty of negligently harbouring overstayers or illegal immigrants faces a fine of up to $6,000 and/or up to 12 months' jail.

editor@asiaone.com