No 'mixed parcels': ICA calls bluff on Malaysia lorry, finds 3,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers uncovered more than 3,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes during checks at Tuas Checkpoint on Feb 26, after calling the bluff on the driver of a Malaysia-registered lorry.

In a post on its social media on Tuesday (March 10), ICA said the lorry, driven by a 32-year-old Malaysian man, was carrying a consignment of goods declared as "mixed parcels".

"Mixed parcels" refer to shipments containing a variety of different items with the same storage or transportation requirements. This approach is said to optimise shipping and reduce costs for bulk items.

In this instance, the truck was directed for enhanced checks, where search and examination officers from ICA found more than 3,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden within the consignment.

The driver was arrested and the case referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation, said ICA.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods may also be forfeited.

