Driver who hid vapes in car's spare tyre compartment arrested at Tuas Checkpoint

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers have foiled yet another attempt to smuggle vapes and related components into Singapore.

In a social media post on Tuesday (April 28), ICA said a 44-year-old Singaporean man was arrested on April 19 at Tuas Checkpoint after officers found more than 20 vapes and related components.

The contraband was hidden among his personal belongings and the car's spare tyre compartment.

ICA search and examination officers had directed the vehicle for further checks based on information received from ICA's Integrated Targeting Centre.

The case has been referred to the Health Sciences Authority for further investigation.

Parliament on March 6 passed new anti-vaping laws, which will come into force on Friday (May 1).

Vape users will be liable to a fine of up to $10,000, or five times the current maximum penalty, while sellers will face fines of up to $200,000. Smugglers will fines of up to $300,000 — 30 times the current maximum penalty.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are also serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act. Offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

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editor@asiaone.com