10 men charged for changing addresses of unsuspecting victims via ICA e-service

A total of 10 men, aged between 17 and 32, have been charged by the police on Tuesday (Dec 9) over their suspected involvement in a series of unauthorised attempts to change residential addresses through the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's (ICA) e-service.

On Jan 11 this year, ICA revealed that the home addresses of about 80 people were changed online without their knowledge.

This occurred after scammers allegedly obtained the victims' NRIC and SingPass details.

The perpetrators then used the stolen or compromised SingPass accounts to change the residential address of the victims through the "Others" module of the e-service.

The charges on Tuesday brings the total number of persons charged in connection to the case so far to 14, said the police and ICA in a joint news release.

Four of the 14 male perpetrators were first charged in January this year.

"Investigations by the police and ICA have revealed a criminal network that allegedly intercepted ICA PIN mailers, which were then used to change the registered residential addresses of their victims.

"The criminal network had allegedly done this in order to receive Singpass password reset mailers, which enabled them to take over the victims' Singpass accounts," said the two law enforcement agencies.

The police and ICA also revealed that three of the 14 persons who have been charged — Ng Wei Chang, 30, Chaing Bang Xuan, 32, and Lee Ming Shen, 25 — are believed to be the "key actors", while the rest are believed to have played supporting roles.

Of the three key actors, Ng, who was first charged on Jan 17, 2025, faced 42 additional charges on July 3 and Nov 20, including offences under the Computer Misuse Act (CMA) and the National Registration Regulations (NRR).

He is believed to be the mastermind and had fraudulently made the unauthorised residential address changes and compromised 18 Singpass accounts.

Chaing, who was also first charged in in January, faced six additional charges on Tuesday, including offences under the CMA and for transferring benefits from criminal conduct.

Meanwhile, Lee, who allegedly managed a network of runners to source for mailing addresses and obtained Singpass credentials, was first charged on Tuesday with eight charges for abetment under the CMA and NRR.

The nine other suspects also charged on Tuesday are: Klein Kong Yan Kai, 20, Serrure Cho Jing Cong, 25, Toh Zheng Han Bryan and Muhammad Nur Hakim Abdullah, 32 — both 32 — along with five teenagers aged between 17 and 18.

Apart from the three key actors, the remaining 11 are suspected to have played supporting roles such as being a facilitator, intermediary or runner.

Another seven people who were earlier arrested in connection with this case received 24-month conditional warnings in lieu of prosecution.

