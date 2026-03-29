Around 20 Singapore residents found with vapes at checkpoints in past week

Amidst ongoing whole-of-government anti-vaping efforts, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) detected 42 cases of travellers found in possession of e-vaporisers within a span of four days.

In an update on Sunday (March 29), the authority said Singapore residents made up about 48 per cent of the 42 cases detected during stepped-up checks across Singapore's land, air and sea checkpoints between March 24 and 27.

Singapore residents include citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders here.

A total of 240 e-vaporisers and related components were seized during the stepped-up checks.

The authority also reminded foreigners who visit or reside in Singapore to abide by Singapore's laws, adding that long-term pass holders who reoffend may have their passes revoked on a third offence, and be deported and banned from re-entering Singapore.

Short-term travellers who reoffend will be banned from re-entering Singapore.

Tougher laws on vapes, heavier penalties from May 1

Parliament on March 6 passed new anti-vaping laws, which are expected to come into force on May 1.

Under the amendments to the Tobacco and Vaporisers Control Act 1993, renamed from the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act, etomidate and its analogues will be listed as specified psychoactive substances (SPS).

Importers could face up to 20 years' jail and up to 15 strokes of the cane, while suppliers face up to 10 years' imprisonment and up to five strokes of the cane.

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