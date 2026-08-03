ICA warns of very heavy traffic at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints over the National Day weekend

Expect "very heavy traffic" at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints from Aug 7 to Aug 10, during the National Day long weekend, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Monday (Aug 3).

The ICA also said that it has stepped up security checks at all checkpoints since Feb 28 because of the heightened global security environment and recent developments in the Middle East.

"Travellers should therefore expect longer waiting time during peak travel periods," said the authority.

Over 18 million travellers crossed checkpoints

More than 18 million travellers crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints during the recent Hari Raya Haji, Vesak Day long weekend and June school holidays from May 26 to June 28, according to ICA.

Traffic peaked on June 19 with more than 598,000 crossings in a single day, surpassing the previous record of almost 589,000 crossings on December 19, 2025.

According to ICA, car travellers experienced waiting times of up to three hours for immigration clearance due to traffic tailbacks from Malaysia during the peak periods.

Those intending to travel through the checkpoints should plan their journey in advance and consider travelling during non-peak hours such as early mornings and late evenings.

They can also check the Land Transport Authority’s One Motoring website and ICA’s social media pages for the latest traffic conditions.

Travellers are also encouraged to use QR codes generated via the MyICA mobile app to enjoy "faster and more seamless" immigration clearance.

Motorists are reminded to cooperate with ICA officers, observe lane discipline and follow traffic rules.

Those caught queue cutting will be directed to re-queue at the back of the line.

A total of 52 motorists were caught for various traffic-related offences and dangerous road behaviour from May 26 to June 28. They were referred to the Traffic Police for further action.

"ICA will take firm action against travellers who do not comply with our officers’ instructions or commit traffic offences at the checkpoints," warned the authority.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com