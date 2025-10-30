Award Banner
ICA foils attempt to smuggle $200k in undeclared cash at Woodlands Checkpoint

ICA officers found cash concealed under the passenger seat, in a luggage and in a backpack.
PHOTO: Facebook/Immigration and Checkpoints Authority
Koh Xing YingPUBLISHED ONOctober 30, 2025 2:50 PMBYKoh Xing Ying

Officers from the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) foiled an attempt to smuggle undeclared currencies of $200,000 into Singapore via Woodlands Checkpoint on Oct 23.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Oct 30), ICA said that officers had directed the Malaysia-registered car for enhanced checks, during which they discovered cash concealed under the passenger seat, in a luggage and in a backpack. 

The total amount recovered was 200,000 Brunei dollars (S$200,000). 

Preliminary investigations revealed that the 54-year-old Malaysian driver was allegedly transporting the money into Singapore on behalf of another party. 

He had failed to submit the required electronic declaration. 

The case was subsequently referred to the police for further investigation.

Travellers are required to submit a full and accurate declaration if they are entering or leaving Singapore carrying a total value exceeding $20,000, said ICA.

The declaration must be made within 72 hours via the MyICA Mobile app or ICA's website.

