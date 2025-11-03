singapore

520 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized from Malaysian motorcyclist at Woodlands Checkpoint

The 30-year-old Malaysian man has been arrested
520 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized from Malaysian motorcyclist at Woodlands Checkpoint
More than 520 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found hidden in the fairings of the Malaysia-registered motorcycle at Woodlands Checkpoint on Oct 24.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Immigration and Checkpoints Authority
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONNovember 03, 2025 12:02 PMBYSean Ler

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled an attempt to smuggle over 520 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes at Woodlands Checkpoint on Oct 24.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Nov 3), ICA said the cigarettes were hidden in the fairings of a Malaysia-registered motorcyclist ridden by a 30-year-old Malaysian man.

The cigarettes were uncovered after ICA officers directed the vehicle for enhanced checks.

The Malaysian motorcyclist has been arrested and the case referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation. 

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are considered serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

If convicted, offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods are also liable to be forfeited.

[[nid:724548]]

editor@asiaone.com 

ICA (Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)Singapore CustomssmugglingWoodlands Checkpoint
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.