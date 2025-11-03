520 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized from Malaysian motorcyclist at Woodlands Checkpoint

Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers foiled an attempt to smuggle over 520 packets of duty-unpaid cigarettes at Woodlands Checkpoint on Oct 24.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Nov 3), ICA said the cigarettes were hidden in the fairings of a Malaysia-registered motorcyclist ridden by a 30-year-old Malaysian man.

The cigarettes were uncovered after ICA officers directed the vehicle for enhanced checks.

The Malaysian motorcyclist has been arrested and the case referred to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.

Buying, selling, conveying, possessing or dealing with duty-unpaid goods are considered serious offences under the Customs Act and the Goods and Services Tax Act.

If convicted, offenders can be fined up to 40 times the amount of duty evaded, jailed for up to six years, or both.

Vehicles used in these offences and proceeds of sales of duty-unpaid goods are also liable to be forfeited.

