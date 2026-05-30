ICU patients and families create hand sculptures as 'lasting symbol of togetherness' at Tan Tock Seng Hospital

Final moments with loved ones in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) may be fleeting, but nurses at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) have found a way to help patients and their families create long-lasting memories — hand sculptures.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (May 26), the hospital shared about Sumini, an ICU patient, and her family who participated in the activity.

The hand sculpting exercise was started in 2025 as a "gesture of compassion", and turned into a care initiative to help families to cherish the final moments with their loved ones.

"The ICU can be scary and painful place to be, but with a little compassion, kindness and innovation, it is also a place of where one can hold on to the memories of their loved ones," the hospital wrote.

Capturing final moments

In a series of photos, TTSH showed the sculpting process, which began with Sumini's husband, Jumaat, tightly gripping her hand while a nurse helped with the moulding mixture.

"Moments after their hands left the moulding mixture, they continued holding on to each others' hands," the hospital wrote, adding that the couple had been together for over 50 years.

ICU nurses handled the sculpture after creating the mould, and helped Sumini take a photo with her family members to commemorate the moment.

The family photo ended up being their last one with Sumini, as she died two days later, wrote TTSH.

"This activity is not only for us, but for all to feel nearer to their loved ones as they approach life's final chapter," said Sumini's daughter.

She also shared that the sculpture of her parents' hands will stand as a "lasting symbol of togetherness, holding her memory and reminding us that her presence still lives among us, even now".

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dana.leong@asiaone.com