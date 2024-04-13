'If 1 big truck hit the back, good luck': Dashcam footage shows child slipping into boot of taxi at VivoCity

A child was spotted getting into the boot of a taxi while his fellow passengers took their seats.

Dashcam footage recording the incident, which reportedly took place on Friday (April 12) at 7.36am, was shared by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook today.

The video shows four boys boarding a taxi at what appears to be VivoCity.

Two of them get into the backseat and the third curls up into the boot while a fourth closes the boot lid before walking to the front seat.



The video ended at this point.

When contacted, a ComfortDelGro spokesperson told AsiaOne: "We are aware of the video circulating online showing a passenger in a taxi's boot. Passenger safety is our top priority and riding in the boot is dangerous and strictly prohibited.

"We are investigating this incident and will take appropriate action to ensure safety regulations are enforced. We urge all passengers to only use the designated seats in the taxi and wear seatbelts."

Some netizens berated the taxi driver for allowing this, suggesting their licence was "going to be revoked soon".

Others countered that it might not have been on purpose, with one commenting: "Maybe the taxi driver didn't notice."

Netizens were also baffled and enraged by the children's antics.

"Dangerous if accidents happen, LTA (Land Transport Authority) must look into it," one commented.

Another wrote: "Yeah, if one big truck hit the back, good luck."

