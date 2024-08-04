'If done with ill intent, we have to be firm to put it down': SM Lee engages youth on race and religion issues at dialogue

SINGAPORE - In Singapore, one can expect to be respected as an individual and treated equally regardless of race, language and religion, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Aug 3 at a dialogue with youth.

That is the starting point, he said in response to a question about how there remain concerns about incidents of casual racism here, and whether the situation will improve.

“Generally, we have got things right,” he said, adding that at a personal level, people have to treat each other with respect, understand the sensitivities and not cause offence.

SM Lee was addressing about 300 youth at a dialogue session at ITE College East held by OnePeople.sg, an organisation that promotes racial and religious harmony.

During the hour-long session, participants from post-secondary institutions, madrasahs, Special Assistance Plan (SAP) schools, as well as community and religious groups, asked SM Lee questions on topics ranging from casual racism and influence of social media to integration between locals and new migrants.

“We have to express disapproval and if it is done with ill intent, we have to be quite firm to come down and put it down,” he said, referring to conflicts that arise over race or religion. “At the same time, we have to respond in a measured way, and we have to see what the situation is.”

Singaporeans should not become hypersensitive, said SM Lee. “If you look at what is happening in Western countries, there is a mood now where you are so careful about not doing anything which may cause offence to anybody,” he said.

“Sometimes, they even say I am going to say something which you may be unhappy (about). So, if you don’t want to hear me, please leave the room before I say it. And then life becomes very tiring.”

This is not a mature or practical way of getting along with each other, he said, which requires “give and take”, understanding, tolerance and respect. “And I am able to get on together because, fundamentally, we believe that we are Singaporeans. I think we should take that kind of an approach.”

SM Lee also noted that in Singapore, Chinese guests may turn up wearing saris or an Indian costume for Deepavali, while non-Malay guests will wear Malay baju for Hari Raya. The intent is to honour one’s friends by dressing up.

But in America, for example, doing so can be seen as cultural appropriation, he said.

“I do not think we should go in that direction,” he said, adding that young people will have to find their own norms and their own way forward.

“I hope we will find one which is practical, which is robust, and which enables us to get on together and go out into the world. And when we go into another society where people are not so nice and sensitive and used to dealing with you, you will not suddenly faint from shock.”

Asked if it was important to maintain the racial make-up in Singapore, SM Lee said the Government tries not to upset the racial balance, with Chinese being the majority, but not the dominant group. He said that Singapore has achieved a “certain comfort level” with the distribution of races now.

“As a matter of policy, to the extent that we can, we would like to keep this broad mix – maybe go up and down a bit, but we don’t consciously try to change it,” said SM Lee.

He also said that though inter-racial marriages blur the lines between the major ethnic groups, he does not expect that they will cause a significant change in the nation’s racial mix.

On whether it was possible to have constructive positive dialogue online, SM Lee said the online space enables people to get together and express themselves.

“It enables us – ministers and leaders – to reach out to groups whom you would otherwise not be able to engage intensively,” he added.

But being online can result in echo chambers where people only hear one point of view, and it is increasingly difficult to discern fake news from real news, he said.

Using the Gaza conflict as an example, he said it is not possible to verify whether images that have been circulating online are really from the current war.

“It may have come from this round of fighting in the Middle East. It may be from somewhere else altogether or some other period altogether. And you don’t know,” said SM Lee, adding that it is important to be sceptical about sources of information.

On immigration, SM Lee was asked how to give Singaporeans priority for jobs while remaining fair to foreign workers.

He said Singapore brings in foreigners when there is an economic need and not enough Singaporeans to perform these jobs.

There is a fair employment practice framework – Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices – to protect against discrimination in the workplace and ensure Singaporeans are not disadvantaged.

“The question is: What can I do to maximise the chances for Singaporeans to have work? And the answer is: To allow in a controlled flow of foreign workers, foreign talent, foreign experts and specialists, and they will complement us.”

He added that while Singapore welcomes foreigners who want to make this their home, they have to acclimatise to its culture, values and rules.

“When they come, they must know that this is Singapore. And this is how you are supposed to behave in Singapore... and the way Singapore is, this spirit, this ethos and this sense of identity and national belonging.”

SM Lee said Singapore’s unique multiracial identity is something that not all foreigners understand. He recounted an incident when he was trying to explain to a foreign leader that “Singapore Chinese” people are different from “Chinese Chinese”, similarly with “Singapore Indians” and “Indian Indians”.

“But Singaporeans understand, and that is what makes us one nation. And that is also why when immigrants come in, they have to make an effort, and we have to make an effort, in order to bridge that gap and make them adapt to Singapore society.”

SM Lee brought up a recent incident over a National Day banner put up in Tanjong Pagar GRC, which featured a non-Singaporean girl.

“There was a bit of a kerfuffle because somebody made an issue of it, and then said why do you have this non-Singaporean for National Day?” said SM Lee, without naming the person.

Opposition politician Lim Tean had shared a Facebook post put up by the girl and asked why a non-Singaporean was featured on the banner, drawing nasty comments from netizens.

“I think it is a small-minded, foolish, nasty approach,” said SM Lee. “They want to be friends with us. Why should we not want to be friends with them? They want to celebrate with us. We should open our hearts, welcome them; that is the way to behave as a Singaporean.”

Ms Adlina Anis, 23, a third-year student at Lasalle College of the Arts, said what struck her during the dialogue was the need for more in-person conversations when it comes to sensitive topics.

“A lot of people might think that social media offers you a very broad reach of communication, but it doesn’t encourage you to think very deeply and critically, and really engage with your empathy.

“So having in-person conversations allows us to have more productive difficult conversations. Rather than flaming each other online, it can lead to subsequent healing,” she said.

