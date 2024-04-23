'If I had known, I wouldn't have bought this unit': Yishun residents upset over glaring headlights from multi-storey car park

Living in this bustling city, bright lights are to be expected — but not when they're shining into your home come nighttime.

That is what residents living across from a multistorey car park in Yishun have been putting up with.

Nur Aisry, a distraught resident at Block 477C, Yishun Street 44, took to Facebook group Complaint Singapore last Saturday (April 20) to air her grievances.

A car, which she identified as a Honda Vezel and is parked on the highest floor of the car park, has been beaming its headlights into her bedroom for several nights.

"This always happens when I'm about to sleep, which is around midnight," she said.

"Even with curtains, the lights shine through. And not only that, the driver sometimes keep the lights on for 10 to 15 minutes after parking!"

Aisry requested netizens who might know the driver to reach out to the latter.

"Nowadays, the car park is always facing HDB [blocks], so be mindful if you want to park [in a lot] facing the block because anything bright shines directly at our windows," she added.

Lights and sounds irk other residents

When a reporter from Shin Min Daily News visited Aisry at her home, they discovered that it takes about 18 steps to get from her block to the multistorey carpark, which shows how close the two buildings are.

Other residents in the block shared similar gripes with the Chinese daily.

A resident surnamed Sun, 56, said car headlights also shine into his living room at night.

"Although it's very bright, it's okay so long as drivers park quickly."

But he added: "If I had known the car park was so nearby, I wouldn't have bought this unit."

An 81-year-old resident surnamed Ouyang complained of noise at night as vehicles make their way through the carpark.

In particular, modified vehicles are "very noisy", he said. "I have to go to bed by 9pm, so that troubles me a lot."

During periods of heavier traffic, a resident surnamed Cai said the noise can last for about two hours.

The 66-year-old added: "The cars go up one by one, with some of them sounding like sports cars. I have no choice but to close my windows."

AsiaOne has reached out to Nur Aisry for comment.

