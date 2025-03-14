'If I open this door, what is behind it?' How Coast Guard responded to illegal boarding of tanker in Singapore Strait

SINGAPORE — When Inspector Muhammad Rasidi Suriade of the Police Coast Guard (PCG) got a call on Feb 28 about a Singapore-registered chemical tanker being boarded illegally by unknown suspects, he rushed to the scene.

He and his colleagues were on a PCG boat patrolling Singapore waters just five minutes away. The PCG boarded the tanker after it entered Singapore territorial waters.

Insp Rasidi and five officers boarded the vessel at around 8.20am and saw a crew member lying on the ship's main deck, bleeding from his right eye.

Seeing that his injuries were serious, Insp Rasidi told two of his officers to stay with the injured man, while the remaining four officers turned their attention to finding the suspects.

Insp Rasidi was recounting the "unauthorised boarding" incident that happened in the Singapore Strait, outside Singapore territorial waters.

The 29-year-old injured Indian national is in a stable condition and has been discharged from hospital.

Speaking to The Straits Times at the PCG headquarters at Brani Base on March 12, Insp Rasidi said: "Someone was injured, and his life could have been on the line. We had to clear the main deck as fast as possible, so he could be evacuated quickly and receive medical help."

The tanker's crew said six to seven suspects had boarded the ship.

But before locating them, Insp Rasidi said he and his team had to gather every crew member and ensure they were accounted for.

The inspector added: "We needed to rule out the possibility a perpetrator was posing as a crew member, or that someone else was injured on another part of the ship."

The PCG officers verified the passports of more than 20 people, matching their faces to their identity photos.

As this happened, a PCG patrol boat stood guard beside the chemical tanker, which is the size of around five Olympic swimming pools and more than 50 times the size of the PCG patrol boat.

To monitor the situation better, Sergeant Muhammad Zukhairie Khairudin and his colleague deployed the Seaborne Electro Optics System (SEOS), a camera system mounted on top of the PCG craft.

It can detect heat signatures, even in low-light conditions at night. The 360-degree view allows officers to monitor and observe surrounding vessels in real time, which helps them identify potential threats and suspicious activities.

Also speaking to ST at the PCG headquarters, Sgt Zukhairie said: "The crew members told us the perpetrators had already left the tanker, but we could not be certain until our officers had fully swept the area.

"The SEOS was needed to watch for any suspects who may attempt to escape or even enter the tanker."

As Sgt Zukhairie provided cover using the camera system, Insp Rasidi and his team continued to clear the main deck, which was around 200m long.

Noting the uncertainty that comes with sweeping a vessel of this size, Sgt Zukhairie said: "Every time we enter a vessel, there will be a level of threat that cannot be ascertained from the get-go.

"For instance, if I open this door, what is behind it? We have to be quick, efficient, and the decisions made need to be spot on."

In around 20 minutes, Insp Rasidi and his team cleared the main deck and the Singapore Civil Defence Force attended to the casualty and evacuated him.

After two hours of sweeping the entire tanker, no perpetrators were found on board. The police said investigations are ongoing.

Insp Rasidi, who has more than 20 years' experience, stressed that each incident is different.

He said: "In cases such as these, we have to stay focused at all times. Fatigue will set in and dealing with anxiety can be tough.

"So, we need to count on our decision-making skills to ensure we deal with each dynamic situation as best as we can."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.