'If my birds are released, you happy I not happy': Chai Chee resident's noisy pets ruffle neighbours' feathers

While owning birds as pets isn't an uncommon sight in Singapore, one man's ownership of over 10 birds has annoyed his neighbours in his HDB estate for far too long.

Over at HDB block 61 Chai Chee Road, this man's collection of birds has led to noise complaints from residents both within the block and around the estate, Shin Min Daily News reported on Tuesday (May 24).

Huang, a resident that lives one floor below the bird owner, told Shin Min Daily News that bird hooks have been placed on the windowsill of both the bird owner's kitchen and living room, which he frequently uses to hang bird cages from.

This has led to bird feathers and droppings dirtying her windowsill and house, requiring constant cleaning, Huang complained.

She also claims that the owner's menagerie of birds also include four parrots and these parrots would screech at five or six in the morning, making it difficult for her family to sleep.

Even residents from other blocks would head over to to try and speak with the owner, Huang claimed.

Another neighbour living on the same floor as the bird owner told the Chinese daily that the noise level would be unbearable once the owner opens his door.

The neighbour, who declined to be named, said that he has reminded the bird owner to close his door.

The bird cages in this man's home. PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News/Liu Qicheng

In response to the complaints, the bird owner put up a somewhat passive-aggressive note that says: "If my birds are released, you happy I not happy".

"Whatever people do, God is watching," the note said in Mandarin.

The note was placed outside his unit with a sign warning that there's a CCTV camera there, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Huang also told the Chinese daily that she has tried to contact the relevant authorities on this matter.

Although neighbour disputes aren't easy to live through, this unfortunately isn't an isolated case.

In another incident of noise disturbance in June last year, a woman was filmed banging a gong while her neighbour was carrying out Hindu prayers at home.

Also reported last year, a woman made nearly 100 calls to the police over 20 years after their neighbour's early morning showers disturbed their sleep.

