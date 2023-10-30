'If you can't afford to eat, then don't eat': Customer claims dim sum stall staff shouted at him for asking for takeaway chilli

Just a little was needed.

A dim sum stall customer asked for takeaway chilli sauce to go with his food, not expecting it to turn into a big thing.

Stomp contributor Angry, the customer, claimed to be devastated over the chilli commotion.

It happened at the $1.50 Dim Sum stall in the coffee shop at Block 555 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 in the evening of Oct 25.

"I ordered five items and packed them in a plastic bag," recounted the Stomp contributor.

"I requested another small plastic bag for some chilli sauce since I was taking away my food. The stall helper, a lady, repeatedly said no. The chilli could not be packed and could only be eaten as dine-in, she said.

"If I wanted the chilli to take away, I must purchase their canned chilli for $5.50. I said I needed only a little, but the girl aggressively shouted at me in Mandarin: 'If you can't afford to eat, then don't eat.' "

The Stomp contributor said another woman working at the stall pointed at the CCTV camera above their heads and threatened the Stomp contributor.

"She said their boss was watching if I were to steal the chilli. I could not believe that I was being called a cheapskate."

Stomp has contacted Dim Sum Express, the company that operates the stall, for more info.

The $1.50 Dim Sum stall used to known as $1.30 Dim Sum until December last year when the stall reopened after renovations.

