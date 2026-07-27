'If you can't do a simple job, what can you do?': Grab rider calls out rude customer

After a customer criticised her for failing to complete a delivery, a Grab delivery rider took to social media to call for greater respect towards delivery workers.

On July 27, the rider, Natasha Insyirah, recounted her unpleasant encounter with a customer.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the 23-year-old said that she received an incomplete delivery address that only stated "near Bedok North Road".

When she arrived at the location, she repeatedly tried to contact the customer.

After failing to reach him, she eventually disposed of the order in accordance with Grab's procedures.

About an hour later, the customer replied and rebuked her for failing to complete the delivery.

"If you cannot even do such a simple job properly, then what can you do?" wrote the customer in the screenshots.

'No way of knowing' the address

Insyirah said that when the order came in around 5pm, the delivery information did not include the customer's unit number or full address.

The map pin on the Grab app also did not point to the customer’s actual location.

"With only the inaccurate pin and no additional address details, I had no way of knowing where to deliver the order," said Insyirah.

She messaged the customer at 5.02pm to ask for the correct unit number and home address but did not receive a reply.

"I also tried calling the customer several times, but there was no answer," she added.

As a result, she contacted Grab Support for assistance. According to Insyirah, the support team was also unable to reach the customer and instructed her to dispose of the order, in accordance with company procedure.

An hour later, the customer responded to her messages, saying he could not answer earlier as he was showering, according to her post.

Not the complaint, but the attitude

Insyirah said the most upsetting part of the incident was the customer's attitude towards delivery riders.

"What upset me wasn't the complaint, it was the attitude," she wrote.

After the customer's condescending "cannot even do such a simple job properly" remark, the customer also lodged a complaint against her, Insyirah said.

The customer also added: "Wait for your one star review."

Based on screenshots viewed by AsiaOne, the customer further remarked that people with "her attitude" would "not get far in life".

"I don’t think it’s fair to blame the rider for not completing a delivery when the necessary information wasn’t available in the first place," she said.

She shared that delivery riders are expected to work quickly and cannot afford to wait an hour for a customer to respond.

"We have other customers waiting for their food too. Every delay affects multiple deliveries, not just one," explained Insyirah.

She added in her post that "GrabFood isn't even [her] main source of income."

She told AsiaOne that she worked full-time as a customer service agent.

"But whether [delivery riding] is someone's full-time career or just a side hustle, every rider deserves basic respect," she wrote.

She stressed to AsiaOne that her post was not about a delayed order, but the lack of respect shown towards delivery riders.

"We are simply doing our jobs, and we deserve to be treated with basic courtesy, just like anyone else," said Insyirah.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com