'If you don't buy, others will': Woman lists NDP tickets for $25 each

The National Day Parade (NDP) organising committee has warned of scams involving the unauthorised sale of NDP 2025 tickets.

This comes after listings surfaced online offering "official" tickets for as much as $25 each.

One such listing, posted on Facebook on Sunday (July 20) and since removed, advertised tickets for the NDP at the Padang on Aug 9.

The seller claimed she had successfully secured four tickets through a Safra ballot earlier this month.

"Sure can enter. If you don't buy now, others will," she told an AsiaOne reporter posing as a potential buyer.

But checks by AsiaOne found that Safra did not organise any balloting of NDP tickets for the Padang show.

Instead, its ticket balloting was for NDP celebrations on Aug 2 and 9 at Bayfront Event Space, which organisers previously said is part of an "expanded canvas" to mark Singapore's 60th year of independence.

Other sites which are part of the celebrations in the Marina Bay area include The Promontory, The Meadow at Gardens by the Bay, Marina Barrage and the Singapore Sports Hub.

AsiaOne has contacted Safra for comment.

The NDP executive committee clarified that there is no official sale or reselling of tickets.

"If you see tickets being sold online, it's likely a scam," the committee said on Sunday via its official NDPeeps accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

It also advised the public not to respond to such listings by sharing their personal details and making any payments.

In a reply on the AskGov platform, the committee reiterated that tickets obtained through unauthorised channels will be rendered void.

This means that those holding to such tickets will be denied entry.

Ticket applications to the parade have closed. Successful applicants should have been notified between June 20 and 25 via SMS and email.

