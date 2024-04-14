'If your children fall at home, don't wait,' shares grieving mum after daughter, 11, dies of head injury

An 11-year-old girl succumbed to her injuries after she fell while playing with her sibling at home.

The tragic accident happened on March 5, reported Berita Harian.

The girl's mother, Norsahida Mohamed Amin, 36, told the Malay publication she had just returned home from work when her daughter, Nureen Fateha Md Zulhaidi complained of a headache.

Their domestic helper said that Nureen fell after she tripped on the carpet in their Admiralty home and fell head-first playing with her sibling earlier that day.

The eldest of three siblings was a pupil at Endeavour Primary School.

Norsahida then gave the girl painkillers but the girl vomited.

She also refused to be taken to the doctor and wanted to rest at home.

Later that night, Nureen started experiencing breathing difficulties and was foaming at the mouth.

Norsahida and her husband Md Zulhaidi Hassan called an ambulance, which brought the girl to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The couple later found out from the doctor that Nureen had suffered "80 per cent internal bleeding".

She died on March 6.

"I want to tell everybody that if your children fall at home, don't wait. Go to the hospital or the nearest doctor to get them checked," Norsahida told Berita Harian.

She described her daughter as very mature despite her tender age.

"Once we were walking around in Johor Bahru, she saw a small child looking for something or someone.

"She approached him and it turned out the little boy was looking for his missing parents. We were able to reunite the boy with his parents in the end, and it made her so happy [that we were able to help]."

Since her daughter's death, Norsahida has been posting TikTok videos in remembrance of her.

In a video uploaded on April 2, she posted a letter written by Nureen back in 2021.

"Thank you for everything you are [the loveliest] mum I ever had. I love you so much," wrote Nureen then.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@stairwayheaven_/video/7353026992561786113[/embed]

