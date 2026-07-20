Ilhan Fandi returns to Singapore, joins Lion City Sailors

Singapore football fans will soon get to see one of Singapore's brightest football talents regularly, as 23-year-old Singapore international Ilhan Fandi returns home.

He was unveiled by Singapore Premier League (SPL) side Lion City Sailors on Monday (July 20) at its Mattar Road headquarters.

Ilhan, the third son of footballing legend Fandi Ahmad, last played for Albirex Niigata (now known as FC Jurong) during their title triumph in 2022.

He spent the last three years playing for Belgian second division club KMSK Deinze and Thai League 1 clubs BG Pathum United and Buriram United.

During his last season in SPL, Ilhan was named "Young Player of the Year" after scoring 17 goals to finish as the league's top local scorer.

Since then, he has been growing in stature as a player, scoring the winner to help the Lions to a 2-1 comeback win, which helped them qualify for the Asian Cup for the first time.

Sailors announced on Monday that IIhan has signed a two-year contract amid the club's moves to strengthen its attacking options ahead of the 2026/27 season.

The club, crowned SPL champions last season, will also be competing in the Asian Football Confederation's Champions League (ACL) Two which begins in September.

Sailors' Director of Football Luka Lalic said of IIhan's signing: “His performances for the national team have shown the quality he possesses. He’s intelligent, selfless in the way he links play, and has the mentality to deliver in big moments.

"We believe he’ll play an important role in helping us compete for honours across every competition.”

On why he chose to join the Sailors, Ilhan said that the club's ambitions at the local and regional levels is something he wishes to be a part of.

He added that with the Asian Cup starting in January, it is important for him to be playing regularly and competing in tournaments such as the ACL Two.

"I want to put myself in the best possible position to contribute to Singapore, and I believe joining the Sailors gives me the most ideal environment to keep improving while helping the club achieve its goals and my personal goals," Ilhan said.

Sailors will take on Tampines Rovers for the Community Shield on Sept 6, before the new SPL season kicks off on Sept 11.

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editor@asiaone.com

