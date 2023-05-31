I'll build a house for my family in India, says migrant worker who won $18,888 at company D&D

One migrant worker in Singapore emerged as the winner of the grand prize at a company event, and his first thought was his family.

Selvam, a heavy lift vehicle operator, won $18,888 at Pollisum Group's Squid Game-themed dinner and dance (D&D) on Saturday (May 27).

In a TikTok video uploaded by the event's emcee, the migrant worker was seen falling to his knees on the stage after he was announced as the winner.

A man standing beside him tried to help him back to his feet.

He then received a massive bouquet of $100 bank notes, which amount to an estimated one and a half years' worth of his salary.

@emceebotakkai *edit* 1.5 years of salary and not 2! 👍 Imagine winning $18,888 at your company's dnd! one of the biggest I have ever given out and to a very deserving and sensible man who ask his boss to safekeep his money. Love it!! Kudos to @pollisumgroup ♬ original sound - emceebotakkai

After the event, Selvam revealed that he has been working at the company since 2014.

"I came to Singapore to work so I can support my family in India," he said in a video posted on Pollisum Group's Facebook page.

Besides providing for his wife and three kids, Selvam is also supporting seven children from two deceased brothers.

After landing the windfall, the migrant worker said he plans to use the prize money to build a house for his family in India.

When he called them to share the good news, Selvam said: "all of them were celebrating and crying at the same time".

Meanwhile, event emcee Ng Kai Zhuan told AsiaOne that it was his first time hosting an event with such a generous prize, and said "I felt that this gentleman was super deserving!"

And just like Squid Game, the winner had to go through several games before he could clinch the top prize.

Although Selvam didn't understand English, he had the help of friends who translated game rules for him, and managed to emerge as the eventual winner.

"$18,888 is not a small amount and I think it felt even bigger in his hands because of his situation," Ng told us.

"Not that the other contestants are not deserving of this prize, but he proved that anyone can overcome any obstacles to reach the top at the end!"

Selvam even asked his boss to help keep his prize money safe, the emcee added.

"I think he might not have held so much money before.

"In fact, he even asked the boss to take back the money because he felt [like] he didn't deserve it. That's how humble he is!" Ng said.

Everyone's a winner

The lucky man wasn't the only one who left the D&D on cloud nine.

Others walked away with prizes of auspicious numbers, with second and third prize at $8,888 and $6,888 respectively, while the fourth to tenth prize was $1,588.

That's not all — everyone else received at least $188.

In total, the local heavy lift & transport company gave away $100,000 in cash.

