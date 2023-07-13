'I'll donate them periodically': Bishan resident responds to complaints about items cluttering her corridor

This Bishan resident might well be seen as a good Samaritan to some, but certainly not to some of her neighbours.

The woman, who lives at Block 134 Bishan Street 12, has seemingly stepped on the toes of some of her neighbours for stacking a wide assortment of items along the common corridor outside her unit, reported Shin Min Daily News on Tuesday (July 11).

One of her neighbours, who declined to be named, told the Chinese daily that the woman started collecting these second-hand items back in 2019.

These items include potted plants, plastic bags, pieces of luggage and other sundries.

"There's so much clutter along the corridor, I'm worried it'll become a fire hazard," said the neighbour.

Although she's complained to the town council multiple times, the items would re-appear after a while.

"A couple live in this unit, they're generally nice people, but it's just worrying when they leave so many things out along the corridor."

When Shin Min visited the Bishan flat last Sunday, the reporter noticed that the owner had to move some of the items away from the main door before she could enter her home.

The owner explained that the items are actually meant to be donated to charity.

She shared that she started getting involved in charity work after she retired, and collects old clothing to donate to a church in the Philippines.

"I put these clothes outside my flat, but I'll donate them periodically," she said, adding that she does not understand why her neighbour keeps reporting her to the authorities.

When asked about potentially creating a fire hazard, the Bishan resident said she wasn't too concerned about it, as she hardly cooks at home and doesn't use much electricity.

She added that she tries to pack the items neatly along the corridor, so it doesn't get in the way of others.

Storage of combustible materials not allowed along corridors: SCDF

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) does not permit the storage of combustible materials along common corridors.

However, exceptions are made for the placement of shoe racks, where it would not constitute a substantial fire load.

A minimum clear escape passage of 1.2m clearance has to be maintained from the parapet wall where the shoe rack is to be allowed.

No objects are allowed to be placed along common corridors less than 1.2m wide.

READ ALSO: Door blocked by rubbish, Hougang resident resorts to climbing in and out of flat through window

claudiatan@asiaone.com