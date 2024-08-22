'I'll keep doing it if I can': Meet the 21-year-old behind some of Singapore's 'flower vehicles'

With the seventh month festivities currently in full swing, it's not uncommon to see brightly-lit and heavily-decorated trucks on the road.

Adorned with LED lights and decorations inspired by temples, these mobile floats, known as hua che ('flower vehicle' in Chinese), are actually commonly hired by temples and getai organisers for special events.

Although there are only a handful of companies who have hua che for rent these days, Ong Eng Hwee, owner of Qingde Hua Che, has claimed to be the pioneer of these brightly-lit trucks.

His company owns two hua che, both of which have LED lights installed by his 21-year-old son, Zijun.

"Previously the norm was to decorate the truck and use it for a special event, and then everything would be taken down, it was quite laborious," explained the 57-year-old in Mandarin.

His company also provides lion dance and ku tong ('crying child in Chinese') services for funerals.

When Ong purchased a truck to convert it into a hua che in 2016, Zijun, who was 13 then, spent about a week installing the LED lights onto the truck.

He also helped with the installation of the sound system and speakers on the vehicle.

"It's his passion, so he eventually took care of the lights and the sound system, while I drove the truck." said Ong.

As for the decorations, Ong said the design came from a Malaysian company. His staff then assembled the stainless steel fixtures onto the truck.

"We're one of the only companies which use stainless steel for the structure, many others opt for acrylic, which is cheaper."

Future of hua che

Ong shared that it hasn't been an easy journey, especially after competitors started to emerge.

When he first started out, it cost a four-figure sum to rent a hua che, but the rates these days only come up to three-figures, said Ong, who declined to give specific numbers.

He attributes the dip in rates to the increased availability of such vehicles in Singapore.

Despite the struggles, Ong is still supportive of Zijun taking over his business after the latter completes his national service in August next year.

"I think it's possible to continue, because times are always changing. So he will eventually have to find ways to adapt."

When asked if he was worried about taking over the business, Zijun said: "Of course I'm worried, but as long as I can continue doing this, I'll keep doing it."

READ ALSO: 'It's like we're greeting the spirits': Devotees join Woodlands temple to kick off Hungry Ghost Month at cemetery

claudiatan@asiaone.com