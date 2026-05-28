Driver fined $8,000 for dumping renovation waste along road in Taman Jurong

A lorry driver was fined $8,000 on Tuesday (May 26) after he pleaded guilty to disposing of renovation waste illegally along a road in Taman Jurong.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) said in a news release on Thursday that the driver, Naidu Manish Kumar, had disposed of "a large volume" of dismantled office furniture and partitions illegally along Joo Yee Road on July 6, 2025.

NEA said that its officers carried out investigations after receiving public feedback regarding illegal dumping at the above-mentioned location on July 24, 2025.

Investigations revealed that the waste came from reinstatement works carried out at a vacated office along Genting Lane.

Naidu later admitted to having dumped the waste out of convenience, instead of sending the office furniture and partitions to a licensed general waste disposal facility for proper disposal.

The illegal disposal of waste is a serious offence as it pollutes the environment and poses a hazard to public health, NEA warmed.

If found guilty, a first-time offender may face a fine of up to $50,000 and a jail term of up to twelve months, or both.

Those who have information on suspected illegal disposal may submit information via the National Environment Agency's online feedback form.

They may also do so via the myENV app.

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