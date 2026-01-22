Construction firm illegally houses migrant workers in Paya Lebar warehouse; MOM investigating

A construction firm allegedly allowed its workers to live on its premises without authorisation, and continued to house them even after the building management ordered it to stop.

The illegal dormitory is located in an industrial estate at Defu South Street 1, reported Shin Min Daily News on Wednesday (Jan 21).

This came to light when a whistle-blower, surnamed Xu, tipped off the newspaper about the workers living there.

According to his tip-off, the sleeping quarters had been constructed on top of a metal frame about two storeys high.

"Sleeping at such a high place, if a fire breaks out, they might not be able to escape," Xu told Shin Min.

In response to media queries, spokespersons for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and JTC, which manages the industrial estate, said they received feedback about an unauthorised dormitory on Dec 31, 2025.

When they inspected the premises of Lian Hup Seng Construction & Tentage on Jan 2 and 5, they found evidence of workers living there.

The illegal accommodation breaches JTC's tenancy conditions and MOM's migrant worker housing requirements under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act (EFMA), the spokespersons said.

The firm has been instructed to immediately relocate the affected workers to approved accommodation to ensure their safety and well-being, and is also required to remove any unauthorised structures for housing the workers.

Speaking to Shin Min, 70-year-old firm owner He Zhirong (transliteration) said he informed the workers of the authorities' decision.

He explained that the company had leased a dormitory in Punggol, but the workers said that it was hot and stuffy.

He said that they work late and it was difficult to find parking spots for the lorries in Punggol, causing them incur fines for parking illegally.

"The authorities advised transporting all the workers back to the dorm together using a bus, but their working hours are not fixed and it was difficult to implement."

MOM and JTC said the Government takes a serious view of unapproved accommodation, as these arrangements can compromise the safety, health, and well-being of migrant workers.

"Investigation is ongoing and appropriate enforcement action will be taken against the errant parties," they said.

Under EFMA, employers who fail to provide acceptable accommodation for their migrant workers can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

JTC tenants found in breach of the terms and conditions stated in their tenancy agreements are required to rectify the situation or may face tenancy actions, including non-renewal or termination of their tenancy.

[[nid:689711]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com