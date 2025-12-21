6 Indonesian men who entered Singapore illegally via wooden craft arrested

Six Indonesian men, aged between 23 and 29, have been arrested by the police for illegal entry into Singapore.

The Police Coast Guard (PCG) detected their wooden craft in the waters off Tanah Merah at about 12.35am on Sunday (Dec 21).

"PCG immediately intercepted the craft and arrested the six Indonesian men for unlawful entry into Singapore," said the police in a media release.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects wanted to find work in Singapore.

The six will be charged in court on Monday.

If found guilty of illegal entry into Singapore, they each face up to six months' jail, along with mandatory caning of at least three strokes.

