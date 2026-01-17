More than $70k cash seized, 6 arrested in islandwide crackdown on illegal gambling

Five men and one woman, aged between 32 and 55, were arrested on Thursday (Jan 15) for their alleged involvement in conducting unlawful remote gambling operations.

The six were arrested during simultaneous raids at multiple locations islandwide, including Boon Lay Avenue, Tengah Drive, Pandan Gardens, Bukit Batok West Avenue 8, Jurong West Street 91 and Jurong West Street 93, the police said on Saturday (Jan 17).

More than $70,000 in cash and electronic devices such as computers, mobile phones, and gambling paraphernalia were seized by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Police Intelligence Department and Special Operations Command.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the six persons were involved in illegal horse betting and lottery betting activities, and are being investigated for offences under the Gambling Control Act.

Under the Act, those found guilty of conducting an unlawful betting operation as an operator may be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to $500,000, while those who act as agents may be jailed for up to same period and fined up to $200,000.

Those found guilty of gambling with an unlawful gambling service provider may be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Singapore Pools is the country's only legal lottery and sports betting operator.

Those who need to seek help for gambling addiction can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1900-6668-668.

