16-year-old suspect among 36 people being investigated for illegal gambling, misuse of bank accounts

The police are investigating 36 individuals for their suspected involvement in illegal online gambling activities and misuse of bank accounts following a 12-day operation that ended on Nov 21.

The operation, which began on Nov 10, saw officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conduct a series of gambling suppression raids.

Among the 36 people investigated, the oldest is 69, while the youngest is 16.

Preliminary investigations revealed that 13 persons are believed to have gambled either using illegal gambling websites or mobile applications, and performed monetary transactions with bank accounts controlled by the illegal gambling syndicates.

Also under investigation are 23 individuals who are believed to have either sold or relinquished control of their bank accounts and/or Singpass credentials to illegal gambling syndicates.

Among the 23, some were allegedly deceived into handing over their accounts after responding to fraudulent job advertisements that falsely claimed bank account access was required for employment verification.

The police warned that they will continue to take firm enforcement action against those who engage in illegal gambling activities or who support operations as criminal enablers.

They also advised members of the public to reject offers to sell or "rent out" their bank accounts or Singpass credentials, and to be alert to job scams that request access to banking accounts or internet banking credentials.

