Illegal licence plate flipping devices sold online spark concern over their use to evade the law

Car plate flipping devices sold on e-commerce platforms have come under scrutiny, with road safety and transport experts in Malaysia warning that such devices could undermine law enforcement systems.

The remote-controlled device allows drivers to switch up their number plates at the touch of a button, thus enabling rogue motorists and criminals to flee in disguise, The Star reported.

The report said that checks showed such devices being sold on popular e-commerce platforms in Malaysia for between RM150 (S$45.70) and RM350.

Reportedly sold by China-based sellers, the product comes in two variations — one model uses a built-in motor to rotate the registration plate into another number on demand, while another conceals the original number plate completely.

A search by AsiaOne on e-commerce sites here showed similar devices being sold for between $43 and $83.

According to The Star, Malaysia's Federal Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Comm Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said motorists caught with such devi­ces installed on their vehicles can face stern action under the country's Road Transport Act.

It is an offence to display a vehicle registration plate in a misleading manner or one which is false, with offenders facing jail time and a fine of up to RM5,000, or both, if convicted.

Associate Professor Dr Law Teik Hua of Universiti Putra Malaysia also called for platforms to prohibit the sale of such devices, as they can be used to evade identification by traffic enforcement systems such as speed checks, red-light camera detection and tolls.

Malaysia's Road Safety Marshal Club presi­dent K. Bala told The Star that the use of false or altered number plates has long been a concern, and readily available plate-flipping devices are making matters worse.

They could cause the innocent to become victims, as their number plates might be used on a different vehicle, he added.

"They may receive fines, or worse, be targeted by police for crimes they did not commit."

In Singapore, it is an offence to install illegal and non-compliant vehicle licence plates, where first-time offenders may be fined up to $1,000 or jailed for up to three months.

In response to queries from AsiaOne, Jaesh Balachandran, managing director at law firm Bishop Law, said there was "no justification" for the use of such devices, and it would only be a "matter of time" before it is banned here.

"In Singapore I can't imagine any legitimate scenario of needing to hide your licence plate, besides when you are committing a crime and hoping to evade detection," he said.

"At least if a product has some legitimate uses but is used illegally sometimes, its sale can be perhaps justified."

He gave the example that in some instances overseas, money changers or those transporting large amounts of cash might not want to have their licence plates identifiable for safety reasons.

"So even if it's illegal, people may still want to use it for their safety. But in Singapore it's entirely a non-issue and there's never a legitimate reason to need this device."

He added that such devices are already "implicitly banned" here under Singapore's legal framework.

For one, it is "an offence to display a false licence plate and also to make a false statement in relation to a licence plate under Section 129 of the Road Traffic Act", Jaesh stated, adding that the use of such devices would also contravene other sections in the Road Traffic Act and Penal Code.

He said he has so far not encountered a client who has used such devices, which he noted is "associated with very serious criminal behaviour".

