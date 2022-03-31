Illegal photo shoot: Fleet of Honda Civic cars seen brazenly blocking lanes at underpass near Bukit Timah

In a rather brazen display of vehicle vanity, a fleet of Honda Civics were parked in formation at the middle of the Sime Road underpass on Saturday (March 26).

Though the roads were clear at the time, at least seven cars could be seen in photos lined up parallel to one another and occupying an entire lane.

The photos were uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Vigilante. The exact time of the incident was not indicated.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/sgroadshallofshame/permalink/2274147312732765/

One of the images shows the cars parked across two lanes separated by double white lines, indicating it is a two-way road.

Several men, believed to be the drivers, are seen taking photos of the cars, many of which appear modified to varying extents.

A few of the men even have young children in their arms.

According to the Straits Times, the police are investigating the incident.

It is understood that the drivers did not have a permit to conduct a photo shoot there.

The incident is the latest in a string of publicised instances involving drivers blocking the road.

On Feb 21, a van driver got into an altercation with other road users after holding up traffic at a carpark in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10 by parking in front of other vehicles.

On March 24, a Rolls-Royce held up traffic on a narrow road in Tiong Bahru as its driver argued with another man over a parked BMW that was partially blocking the way.

The BMW was parked head first in a parking space along Seng Poh Road, but its rear jutted out into the road and is alleged to to have obstructed the Rolls Royce.

The parking spaces along that stretch have since been removed.

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.