'For illustration purposes only': Sengkang hawker responds after getting roasted by diner over their 3-meat combo

Roasted by a customer for unsatisfactory service, the owner of a roast meat stall in Sengkang has come out to shed light on and apologise over the incident.

On Tuesday (Nov 14), diner Venus Wee took to Facebook to blast the stall after she ordered their $18.80 SuperValue set, which consists of three types of meats, two bowls of rice and one bowl of soup.

In her post, Wee wrote that the picture displayed by the stall showed duck, char siew and roasted pork.

However, she did not get what she thought she paid for.

"But I ended up getting chicken, char siew and roasted pork. Is this even right? We kept staring at the image, and it's really a duck picture."

Wee added she approached the stall owner, who told her that the set meal included chicken instead of duck.

"Felt cheated," Wee surmised.

Replying to Wee's Facebook post in a comment, the stall apologised for her unpleasant experience on Wednesday, and explained: "The picture in the poster is just for illustration purpose only.

"For the combo value set, we always allow customers to choose the meat that they want, we also do the same on the GrabFood delivery platform.

"You can always request for your favourite meats mixture for the combo set with our employee."

The stall added that the lady managing the stall the day was a new employee and not the owner, and promised to train all their staff moving forward.

In a second comment, the stall wrote that Wee only approached them about the discrepancy in her order after she had consumed the food.

As such, they were unable to change the order.

"You can always raise your changing request before you leave the counter or before you consume the food if you found out that the food prepared by our staff is incorrect," they wrote.

READ ALSO: Char siew 'so little' for $5? Woman roasts hawker stall for 'deceiving customers', manager responds

claudiatan@asiaone.com