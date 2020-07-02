'I'm comfortable here': Singaporean man chooses to stay in Wuhan

While many scramble to get out of Wuhan with the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus, Singaporean K. Ho is comfortable where he is.

Mr Ho, who has a Chinese wife and a three-year-old son, has lived in the city for the past 10 years. He told The Straits Times: "I'm comfortable here. In fact, it's quite cosy to stay home during winter."

The senior manager in the manufacturing industry has put himself and his family in self-quarantine at home ever since the city's lockdown on Jan 23.

Temperature takings are a part of their daily routine now. His wife also washes her hands and disinfects her coat whenever she heads out to the supermarket.

Despite all this, Mr Ho told the newspaper that life is still the same. "Well, except for the fact that you need to stay indoors and can't leave the city," he added.

He spends his time working from home or helping to coordinate with clients and colleagues who want to leave Wuhan.

Moreover, he said that unlike how social media and news platforms have reported, "The only time there was a commotion in the city was when news came of the lockdown."

"There was panic buying, and people snatched up most of the food at the supermarkets. But there wasn't any shoving and shouting," he said, noting that supermarkets were fully stocked the next day.

While Mr Ho has caught the flu, he says he is not worried it might be the coronavirus, stating that it is flu season right now.

His family was due to take a flight to Singapore on Jan 24 to celebrate Chinese New Year but received the news of the lockdown just the day before.