'I'm having nightmares every night': Woman catches landlord masturbating using her underwear

A Malaysian woman was distraught after she recently caught her landlord in Singapore masturbating while holding onto her underwear.

Liu*, 23, rented a bedroom in a four-room flat at Block 251 Kim Keat Road with her boyfriend in June last year, reported Shin Min Daily News on Thursday (July 6).

Her boyfriend Hong*, told the Chinese daily that there was another Malaysian couple staying in the flat.

"When we moved in, the previous tenant told us that the female landlord likes to bring prospective tenants into the house when no one is home. So as a precaution, we installed a CCTV in our room last November," he said.

In April, Hong found out that the female landlord brought some prospective tenants into their room when he was checking the footage of a home camera he had installed.

The incident was resolved after he called the female landlord to clarify the situation.

"We didn't know that the real nightmare would happen later on," Hong said.

On May 17, Liu was at work when she received a notification on her phone that someone had entered her room.

When she checked the CCTV footage, she was shocked to see the male landlord in her bedroom, stark naked.

He rummaged through the room for Liu's underwear and started masturbating.

"I was mortified and burst into tears, but I couldn't turn the camera off because I had to record and collect the evidence," the tenant said.

In the 15-minute video, the male landlord was seen walking into the couple's room with a towel wrapped around his waist. He then picked up Liu's underwear and gave it a whiff — before removing his towel to pleasure himself.

Upon finishing the deed, he placed Liu's underwear back in its original position.

As she did not have the male landlord's contact number, the woman couldn't call him to ask him to stop.

The couple also filed a police report on the same day.

Police officers turned up at the flat to investigate on May 18. They seized the red underwear in the video, along with three pairs of underwear and another three items of clothing.

Liu said she threw away all her underwear after the incident, as she didn't know if her landlord had touched them. She also re-washed all of her other clothes.

Hong told Shin Min that the male landlord refused to apologise for his behaviour, and did not want to return the $1,900 the couple paid as deposit and rent.

Liu and Hong have since moved out of the Kim Keat Road flat, having found accommodation elsewhere.

Responding to Shin Min's queries, the police said they are currently investigating the matter.

Still having nightmares

Despite moving out, Liu told Shin Min that she was deeply traumatised bythe incident, and had to take a break from work.

"I would start tearing up in the day, and then eventually break down. I was having nightmares almost every night."

Even now, Liu admitted she still feels frightened whenever she sees someone who resembles her former landlord.

Although she has been seeing a psychologist, the nightmares are happening quite frequently. She also refuses to rent from male landlords.

When Shin Min reporters visited the Kim Keat Road flat on Monday, the female homeowner declined to comment on the issue.

Two young female tenants are currently staying in the flat, the reporters noted.

*not their real names

