'I'm just looking for closure': Man looking for dad who left family 60 years ago

A man is hoping to reconnect with his biological father and any long-lost family members that he might have.

Stomp contributor Ho Kee Huat, who turns 64 in May, acknowledged that his father might no longer be around, but would appreciate some closure.

Kee Huat decided to approach Stomp for help after reading about a successful reunion between two friends. The pair, both in their 70s now, had been out of touch for 53 years, but reconnected with Stomp's help.

Kee Huat said he was "very young" when his dad, then 21 years old, left his mother. He is unable to recall the exact year, but said it was the 1960s.

His father, Mr Ho Wah Suan, is likely to be in his 80s or 90s now.

Kee Huat said: "Perhaps he might have already passed on. I don't know. I don't have the slightest idea.

"I'm just looking for closure, if he is still around, and wish to know why he left my mum then.

"To be honest, I don't think he is still around. But perhaps I could somehow connect with his remaining living children as they might be my siblings."

Here are Mr Ho Wah Suan's last known whereabouts:

Lot 0474, Kg Pene Rok.

Ayer Masin. Pontian,001474. Johore.

Race: Chinese

Dialect: Hainanese

Kee Huat told Stomp: "I only have one photograph of my dad during his younger days and I had a hard time producing it with the negative that was left behind by my mum.

"I do not hold high hopes but am just trying my luck. Maybe there is just a glimmer of hope at the end of the tunnel.

"I am not looking for miracles, but if there is one, then I probably would have some form of closure. If not, life goes on."

If you are Mr Ho Wah Suan or have any information about him, kindly contact Stomp at stomp@sph.com.sg or WhatsApp 9384 3761.

