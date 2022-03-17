I'm just protecting my children, says woman filmed yelling at bus captain in Punggol

Panned and ridiculed on social media for days, the woman who was filmed yelling at a bus captain in Punggol has shared her side of the story.

In an interview with 8world on Thursday (March 17), the 31-year-old said that the seven-second Facebook video shared on Monday did not reflect of what actually happened.

Recalling the incident, the woman said she was with her husband, two young children and a domestic helper at the bus stop along Sumang Walk on March 13.

The maid pushing a baby stroller was preparing to board the bus through the rear doors when the bus captain shouted at them to wait outside.

In the video, the bus captain was seen helping a senior in a wheelchair alight the bus. But the woman, who was at the front door, claimed that she did not see this.

"My maid and kids were frightened," the woman said she had to step up and protect her children.

While she was heard yelling "You are a bus driver. I don't need to listen to you" to the bus captain, the woman felt that her words were taken out of context in the video.

She mentioned that the bus captain did not say that she was helping another passenger at the time, adding, "What I meant was 'you're a bus driver, you should know what to do'."

The woman also claimed that she tried asking the bus captain to "not shout at her family" but it was not shown in the clip.

She has since lodged a police report after failing to get the video removed from social media and said: "They (the netizens) are attacking my reputation, I can't live a normal life now."

