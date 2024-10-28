I'm not an alpha female, says DBS's incoming CEO Tan Su Shan

She will take over the reins from DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta next year, but veteran banker Tan Su Shan doesn't consider herself an alpha woman.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao published last Sunday (Oct 27), Tan described herself as an empathetic leader who speaks in a straightforward manner.

She first joined DBS in 2010, and is currently the deputy CEO and group head of institutional banking. Come March 2025, Tan will become the first female CEO of Singapore's largest bank.

When it comes to work, Tan shared that she likes gathering people of different strengths and backgrounds together. "It makes the team stronger and tougher," she said.

The 56-year-old is also a proponent of "reverse mentoring", where she treats her younger colleagues as mentors.

"We'll help each other understand perspectives from different ages, as well as what goals they want to achieve," she said.

As a leader in the finance industry, Tan shared that one of her goals is to support women in the field.

To do so, she founded the Financial Women's Association (FWA) of Singapore 24 years ago, which provides support and training for these women in their careers and other aspects of their lives.

Overcoming setbacks

During the interview, Tan also revealed that she suffered a personal setback when she was working in Hong Kong at age 26.

She lost her job after her company folded, and also lost her house after her landlord terminated her rent.

"Back then. I felt life was very challenging. But from this experience I picked up meditation and how to view my situation from a third-person perspective.

"I realised I had my health, my family and friends, actually life's still okay. Even though I don't have a job or a house, life goes on," she said.

"I learnt that when life gets tough, it's important not to lose your confidence. And when you become successful, you should not be prideful."

Charity work with her family

When asked about a lesser-known side of her, Tan revealed that she enjoys doing charity work with her husband.

Tan's husband set up a foundation 15 years ago to help poorer countries in Asia. Together with their two children, the family makes such trips every year.

"Every year we bring nurses and doctors from KK Women's and Children's Hospital to Cambodia to conduct training for their medical staff.

"Our goal is to reduce the infant mortality rate, and we've managed to reduce it by about 80 per cent. We've actually met our goal and we're very happy.

"It's a joy that money cannot buy."

