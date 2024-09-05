I'm not ashamed of my job, says young Malaysian man working as a cleaner in Singapore 

It's a dirty job, but someone's got to do it.

That someone is Shahrul Nizam Suhaimi who takes pride in working as a cleaner in Singapore, according to multiple TikTok posts uploaded in July.

Shahrul, a 25-year-old Malaysian and father of one, makes a nearly-daily commute to Singapore just to do his job as a cleaner.

He documented this journey while working in Bukom Island in a viral TikTok post that has since garnered 1.2 million views and over 42,000 likes.

He has been working in Singapore for nearly three years, reported the New Straits Times (NST).

His day begins at 5am and he starts making his way from Gelang Patah, Johor over into Singapore, staying patient amid the lengthy rush hour queues.

Shahrul then gets on a ferry to Bukom Island, enduring yet another queue to board the vessel.

When he gets to his destination, he goes about his day, cleaning staircases, bathrooms and office spaces, taking out the trash at the end of the day.

He then heads home, again via ferry and motorcycle. He told NST that he typically finishes work at 4pm, though he sometimes works overtime until 7pm.

"It doesn't matter what you are doing now, the important thing is to keep praying no matter where you are," he wrote in captions on the post.

"Always be grateful for the sustenance you get. Remember, no one can give you money, except for the you who works for it.

"There is a wife, children and family waiting for your return."

Embarrassed no longer

While he may be comfortable now, things weren't always smooth sailing for Shahrul, according to Harian Metro.

He had dropped out of school due to financial difficulties and had gone for multiple job interviews prior to becoming a cleaner.

Shahrul had even dabbled in the food and beverage industry in Malaysia, but left because business wasn't good.

"I was unemployed for three to four months before being offered a job as a cleaner," he said.

"At first I was embarrassed because we know that line of work is always looked down upon, especially since I'm still young."

However, it's the best he could do at the time, and the pay of $2,400 was reasonable. He reportedly took up the job to save money for his wedding.

"So far people here have never looked down on us," he stated. "They always share food, sometimes give tips and are always greet me. I am not ashamed of my job."

One man's trash

Shahrul isn't alone in taking pride in his work despite the social stigma attached to it.

Back in August 2022, TikTok user Ezzaiky7 posted a video of himself smiling as he unloaded trash bins into a garbage truck.

"[Working] for my beloved family," he had written in the video's caption.

Like Shahrul, Ezzaiky7 couldn't find a job in Malaysia that paid well enough due to his lacking academic qualifications.

Thus, he had to find a job in Singapore that met his expectations and decided to settle with garbage disposal.

"[I] must have a strong heart to work [in Singapore]. No complaints about the traffic jam," he commented.

Finding treasure

That's not to say that the pay for these manual jobs can't be good, however - back in May 2022, an Orchard Road restaurant began offering a $3,500 monthly salary for dishwashers.

Ishinomaki Grill & Sake co-owner Chen Weixin had told Shin Min Daily News that the restaurant had a shortage of dishwashers and she was forced to do the dishes herself.

None of her staff were willing to take on the duties of a dishwasher, even when she offered a daily bonus of $50.

"Maybe many people view dishwashing as a lowly position and are unwilling to do it even when there's money to be made," Chen pondered.

After a month-long search for a dishwasher, it was a Malaysian who took up the job.

ALSO READ: Litter by litter, he's been cleaning up Singapore's beaches every Wednesday for 2 years

khooyihang@asiaone.com