'I'm not lonely here': 30 seniors enjoy Chinese New Year lunch in volunteer's home

They may live alone or have few family and friends but these seniors had a great time celebrating Chinese New Year last Friday (Jan 24).

A total of 30 seniors, accompanied by Lion Befrienders staff, gathered at a volunteer's home where they tucked into lunch, played games and made new friends.

Koh and his wife had invited the seniors to their home, where they served up a spread of festive dishes such as 'pen cai', herbal chicken and koi fish jelly to their guests.

The couple also organised a lucky draw for the seniors, giving out prizes such as abalone and fortune cookies. Excitement filled the air as everyone cheered when the winners' names were announced.

Koh also made sure that his guests did not leave empty-handed as he distributed red packets to them.

'I can make new friends'

AsiaOne spoke with some seniors at the event, who shared their thoughts on loneliness as well as the challenges they're facing.

Ng Choon Phuan, who is single and living alone, told us such celebrations give him the opportunity to connect with new people.

"I am not lonely here because I can make new friends and keep myself busy," said the 80-year-old.

Ng, who suffers from dementia, regularly visits the active ageing centre near his home in Ang Mo Kio to play games and keep his mind active.

When asked about his worries, he said that he prefers to live in the present, adding that "worrying won't change anything".

Another senior who attended the lunch also told AsiaOne about her struggles in life.

"It wasn't easy, I first started working when I was 12 to help my dad. Later on, I worked as a cleaner when I had my children," said 83-year-old Leng Sow Wah.

This limited her opportunities to meet and befriend others when she was younger, she added.

Leng's four children, who live in Malaysia, rarely visit her in Singapore and only keep in touch with her through phone calls.

She said that she enjoys attending activities that expand her social circle, especially since her 87-year-old husband has to travel frequently between Singapore and Malaysia to renew his visit pass.

This festive gathering was organised in collaboration with social service agency Lion Befrienders to combat social isolation and loneliness among the ageing population.

Most of the seniors invited to lunch either live alone or have few remaining friends or family members.

'I want to make a difference'

Koh, who has been hosting Chinese New Year gatherings for seniors over the past 10 years, told AsiaOne why he decided to do so.

The 65-year-old father of three said that he felt inspired after reading a news article about Lion Befrienders' charitable work.

"I want to make a difference in the seniors' lives and provide them the chance to celebrate in a home-like setting during the festive season," said Koh.

He plans to continue working with Lion Befrienders to organise similar gatherings so long as he is physically able to.

[[nid:614797]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com