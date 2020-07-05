'I'm proud of you, Pa': Woman posts tribute to late father who was SDP member

Some 23 years after her father's untimely death during the 1997 General Election, Wendy Toh says that the emotions still come flooding back whenever election season rolls around.

The actress paid tribute to her late father, who had been a member of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), as well as those working behind the scenes in politics in a touching Facebook post on July 5.

According to Toh, her father Steven was a staunch supporter of opposition veteran Chiam See Tong and served in the SDP from the early 90s until his death in December 1996.

Even before the election, he had been working tirelessly, she recalled. But he would not live to see his efforts bear fruition.

Shortly after Nomination Day, he passed away from a heart attack after pulling an all-nighter at the town council office of the now-defunct Nee Soon Central SMC.

Reflecting on her father's legacy, Toh wrote of her memories accompanying him on walkabouts and his choice to take "the road less travelled", opting for contract and part-time stints with political parties instead of a full-time job.

In 1997, the Singapore General Election was held on 2nd January. My father, Steven, then a member of the Singapore...

She also expressed her admiration for all the unsung heroes working in the background.

"This post is dedicated to the people we do not see. The army of people behind the scenes, supporting these political candidates, their ideals, their vision, helping them to achieve their dreams of public service.

"People like my father Steven, who gave his life in service of Singapore.

"My father might not be a political leader, but that didn't make him less of a hero, at least in my eyes."

She ended off her post by sharing that one of her fondest memories was of her father chanting opposition slogans at political rallies.

"That smile on his face was something I could never forget. It was a smile from the deepest place in his heart. And now, I finally understood what that smile meant. It was his love for his country.

"I'm proud of you, Pa."

Toh's heartfelt post drew praise from netizens and even caught the eye of Lina, Chiam's wife.

Mrs Chiam said of Toh's father: "It was unusual in those days to be supporting opposition politics but your father paved the way for the sake of future generations. We salute him posthumously for his bravery and hopeful vision.

"He was one of those 'unsung heroes' who worked tirelessly behind the scenes supporting political candidates for a change in Singapore."

