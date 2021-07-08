'I'm very angry': Man refuses to put on mask, yells at others in Sembawang coffee shop

Patrons at a coffee shop in Sembawang were shocked when a customer began yelling angrily at a drink stall on Tuesday (July 6).

The incident occured at 2.30pm at Block 406 near Sembawang Drive, when Stomp reader Alan managed to record the upset customer on video.

In the 37-second video, an unmasked man in a green t-shirt can be heard shouting, "I'm angry! I'm very angry" and later yells "I am patient!" at another patron.

Alan explained that the frustrated man had been creating a public nuisance, disrupting the coffee shop's business and had yelled at the stall's counter staff.

"Fortunately, a young guy walked over to chat with the man and asked him to stop," he added.

Despite this, the man still refused to leave and declined to put on his mask until police arrived.

The police told the publication that they were alerted to a coffee shop dispute at 2.47pm and proceeded to advise both parties to keep the peace.

No threat or assault occured and no further police action was required.

