Images of 'new' ERP readers do not show actual units to be used; details yet to be finalised: LTA

LTA said that images circulating online purporting to show the next-generation Electronic Road Pricing reader are not actual depictions of the unit, which has yet to be finalised.

SINGAPORE - You may have seen some of them on online forums or shared on websites - photos purportedly showing the new Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) readers to be introduced next year.

These images are not actual depictions of the new on-board unit (OBU), for the next generation ERP, slated to be rolled out progressively from next year, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has clarified.

In a Monday (June 17) Facebook post, LTA said it was aware of photos of the supposed next generation OBU circulating online.

"We are still testing the equipment for the new ERP system which has not been finalised," LTA said.

The authority said the images, without giving specifics, are photo illustrations from a 2016 study conducted by LTA.